Quantrill (0-3) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Astros after he surrendered six runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Quantrill generated just six swinging strikes on 95 total pitches and served up multiple home runs in a start for the third time this year. He also walked multiple batters for the fourth time through six outings, and the poor performance ended a run of three straight quality starts. The 29-year-old righty has limited fantasy appeal with a 5.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB across 32 innings this season.