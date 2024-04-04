Quantrill allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Quantrill had control issues in the outing, though most of his struggles came in the second inning, when he walked three batters and gave up all four of the runs against him. He at least managed to retire five of the final six batters he faced, but he was pulled after the fourth frame having thrown 90 pitches. Quantrill's tenure in Colorado has not gotten off to a good beginning, as he's given up nine earned runs across his first nine innings and has posted a 4:5 K:BB along with a 2.00 WHIP.