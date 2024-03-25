Quantrill will start the second game of the regular season against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Quantrill was hit hard in his final outing of spring training, but he's still set to follow Kyle Freeland in the rotation as the Rockies' second starter. Positively, he's worked 4.2 innings in each of his last two starts, so he should be able to handle a full workload to begin the campaign.
