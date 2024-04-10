Quantrill (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Quantrill struck out a season-high six batters in his first quality start of the year but fell victim to the long ball, allowing home runs to Corbin Carroll and Randal Grichuk. Both of those home runs came in the first two innings, as Quantrill was able to settle in and throw four shutout frames afterwards. It's been a rough go early for the 29-year-old and he'll take a 7.20 ERA and 1.73 WHIP into his next start on the road against Philadelphia.