Quantrill (0-1) struck out one and yielded five runs on nine hits and one walk over five-plus innings in Friday's 7-3 loss to Arizona.

Quantrill served up back-to-back home runs to Lourdes Gurriel and Christian Walker in the first inning. Through five frames Quantrill had allowed just three runs, but he was charged with two more after his exit in the sixth when the Rockies bullpen allowed two inherited runners to cross the plate. The 29-year-old righty posted a disappointing 5.24 ERA across 99.2 innings in 2023, and his outlook doesn't seem much better in 2024. Quantrill is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Cubs next week.