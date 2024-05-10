Quantrill (2-3) earned the win over San Francisco on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

The only run and only extra-base hit Quantrill allowed came on a fourth-inning Michael Conforto solo homer. The right-handed hurler was otherwise in control throughout, as no other baserunner reached third base against him. Quantrill picked up his second straight win, and he has five quality starts over his past six appearances. That gives him some fantasy viability, but given his home park, mediocre strikeout numbers and season 3.94 ERA, he's probably still best reserved for deeper leagues.