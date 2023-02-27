Quantrill worked to refine his curveball and add a splitter to his arsenal during the offseason, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Quantrill's search for new and revised pitches comes from the fact that he doesn't often boast swing-and-miss stuff. His 6.2 K/9 last season was the lowest of his career, though his 3.38 ERA and 1.21 WHIP were perfectly fine as a middle-of-the-rotation starter. It's unclear how much the right-hander will bump up his curveball usage -- he threw it around four percent of the time in 2022, and he's still workshopping the splitter in spring training. In fantasy, Quantrill will again likely stabilize ratios without adding much to the strikeout total.