The Orioles traded Vallimont to the Guardians on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles designated Vallimont for assignment Wednesday, and he now finds himself in a new organization just one day later. The 26-year-old has been used as both a starter and reliever, and he could find himself in the majors if Cleveland is in need of a fresh arm later this season. Vallimont holds a 5.02 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 57.1 innings in Triple-A. Triston McKenzie was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Vallimont on the Guardians' 40-man roster.