Vallimont was optioned to Triple-A Nofolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Vallimont made a scoreless appearance Monday in his major-league debut but is now headed back to the minors. He's been used as both a starter and reliever with Norfolk this season, but it's not clear what the plan is for his role in the immediate future.
