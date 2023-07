The Orioles selected Vallimont's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Vallimont hasn't been spectacular in Norfolk this season, recording a 5.02 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 64:30 K:BB through 57.1 innings. He's primarily been used as a starter in the minors, though he'll likely come out of the bullpen while in Baltimore. Vallimont will take the place of Bruce Zimmermann on the active roster, who was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move.