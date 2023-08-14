Vallimont was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Vallimont will remain in the Cleveland organization after the Guardians moved him off their 40-man roster last week. Since being acquired from the Orioles in July, Vallimont has pitched exclusively at Columbus, turning in a 7.84 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across seven appearances.
