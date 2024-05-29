Vallimont signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday and reported to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Vallimont made his big-league debut as a member of the Orioles organization last season, recording two outs in a July 3 relief appearance against the Yankees before he was traded to the Guardians shortly thereafter and eventually removed from the 40-man roster. He became a free agent this offseason and eventually caught on with the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. After posting a 3.29 ERA and striking out 33 batters over his five starts with York, the 27-year-old Vallimont was able to catch the attention of the Dodgers. He'll be plugged into the Oklahoma City rotation right away and will start Wednesday in Albuquerque.