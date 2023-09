Cleveland optioned Morris to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Morris has surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits and six walks in eight major-league innings this season, which works out to a 6.75 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Waiver additions Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore are joining the Guardians' bullpen Friday as Hunter Gaddis also gets the boot.