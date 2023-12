The Yankees acquired Morris from the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for Estevan Florial.

Morris surrendered six earned runs over just eight major-league innings last season, but he posted a 2.28 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 23.2 innings for Cleveland in 2022. The 27-year-old right-hander has some past experience as a starter but will presumably compete for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen at spring training.