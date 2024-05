The Yankees recalled Morris from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Morris was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 25 after not making an appearance following his call up April 20. The last time he threw a pitch in the majors was in 2023 for Cleveland. The 27-year-old has a 2.82 ERA in Tripe-A this season across 22.1 innings in 13 games. In a corresponding move, Clarke Schmidt (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list