Morris was assigned outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Morris was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday and he will now remain with the organization's Triple-A squad after he cleared waivers. The right-hander has produced an uninspiring 4.25 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over 36 innings in 24 appearances, including two starts, with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.