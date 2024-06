Morris was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the Yankees' 6-2 win over San Francisco on Friday.

Morris was called up Thursday, failing to appear in a contest out of the bullpen before being sent back down to Triple-A. The right-hander will now have to wait for his next chance to join the major-league roster. In a corresponding move, Cody Poteet was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and he'll start Saturday's contest versus the Giants.