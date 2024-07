Morris was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday.

Once an intriguing pitching prospect as a member of the Guardians' organization a few years ago, Morris was never able to show enough durability to start, and he hasn't had success as a reliever with the Yankees. The 27-year-old righty had a 4.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 36 innings over 24 appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.