The Yankees optioned Morris to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Morris arrived in New York in December through a trade for Estevan Florial, and Morris will officially begin the season in Triple-A. The 27-year-old righty surrendered eight runs in just 6.2 innings this spring but could still pitch in the majors in 2024 if the Yankees need a fresh arm for their rotation or bullpen.