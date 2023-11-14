The Guardians selected Espino (shoulder) to their 40-man roster Tuesday.
Espino missed all of 2023 due to a shoulder issue which eventually led to anterior capsule repair surgery, but he ranked as one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball before that injury arose. The 22-year-old right-hander appears on track to return to live games around the middle of the 2024 campaign.
