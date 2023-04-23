Espino (shoulder) has been shut down from throwing and is planning to visit with a doctor after suffering recent setbacks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Espino was placed on the 60-day injured list before the season due to a subscapularis strain and anterior capsule tear in his right shoulder. The right-hander has looked like one of the best pitching prospects in baseball when on the mound, but has only been able to accumulate 18.1 innings since the start of the 2022 season. The hope was for Espino to be able to return to the mound in the summer months, but that's obviously very much in doubt at this point.