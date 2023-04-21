Double-A Akron manager Rouglas Odor said Friday that Espino (shoulder) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list by June or July, Brad Bournival of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Espino is on the 60-day IL with a subscapularis strain and anterior capsule tear in his right shoulder. The Guardians seem to be holding him back as a matter of precaution, as Odor noted that Espino was already throwing and playing catch when minor-league camp ended in late March. Espino has impressive raw stuff but has had trouble staying healthy during his professional career; he hasn't made a start since last April.