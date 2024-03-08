Espino (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Friday.
Espino is still working his way back from right shoulder surgery and not expected to pitch in games until around midseason. The top prospect didn't pitch at all in 2023 after being limited to only four starts in 2022 because of arm problems.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Out 12-to-14 months after surgery•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Shut down with shoulder setback•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: On track for summer return•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Ahead of schedule•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: No throwing for eight weeks•