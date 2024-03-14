Espino will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Espino had surgery last May to repair the anterior capsule in his pitching shoulder and now has an additional shoulder surgery from which to rehab. The 23-year-old has flashed some of the best raw stuff in the minors but simply has not been able to stay healthy, battling numerous shoulder and knee problems. It's not clear when Espino might be game-ready again, but it probably won't be until at least midseason of next year.