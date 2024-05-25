Fry went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Fry has homered five times over his last 13 games, going 14-for-33 (.424) with a 10:6 BB:K in that span. The 28-year-old got a start at catcher versus southpaw Patrick Sandoval in this contest, though manager Stephen Vogt has found room for him in various spots including first base, third base, left field and designated hitter this season. Fry is slashing a stellar .360/.500/.628 with six homers, 19 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases over 114 plate appearances.