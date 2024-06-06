Fry is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Fry will take a seat for Thursday's series finale, as he had been scheduled to head to the bench Wednesday before that game was postponed due to inclement weather. Though his 1.092 OPS on the season ranks first in the majors among all players with at least 140 plate appearances, Fry still hasn't quite locked down a full-time role in Cleveland. He'll be out of the lineup for the second time in three games while the Guardians go with Bo Naylor at catcher and Kyle Manzardo at designated hitter.