Fry underwent surgery Monday to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Fry initially injured his elbow in June but played through it for the rest of the season, although he was limited to designated hitter duty almost exclusively. He is expected to be ready to DH again in 6-to-8 months, but it will be 12 months before he's able to play the field again. Fry batted .263/.356/.448 with 14 homers during the regular season for the Guardians.