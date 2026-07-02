Guardians' David Fry: Provides big hit in win

Fry started in left field, batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Texas.

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt inserted Fry at leadoff for just the second time this season, hoping to give a the team a jolt, and it paid off when he belted a three-run homer as part if a five-run second inning. It was his fifth homer of the season. Fry, who batted .091 during June, entered the contest having gone 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position. The utility player will continue to move around the diamond while getting two or three starts per week.