Fry started at first base and went 1-for-1 with a walk and a double in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Kansas City.

Fry was in starting lineup for the first time since being recalled Aug. 19, slotting in at first base against a left-hander. He was eventually pinch hit for by Nathaniel Lowe against a right-handed reliever. Lowe remains the primary starter at first base, getting starts whenever the Guardians face a right-hander. Fry will remain the primary backup until Rhys Hoskins (back) comes off the injured list.