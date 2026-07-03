Guardians' David Fry: Another big hit in win

Fry entered Thursday's game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and belted a solo home run in a 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Fry homered for the second time in as many games after delivering a three-run shot in a win over the Rangers a day earlier. Thursday's homer closed the Guardians' deficit to one run, setting up Brayan Rocchio's walk-off homer in the ninth. Fry finished the game in left field after pinch hitting for rookie Cooper Ingle, who committed his second outfield error in as many games. The rookie is just 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts since his call-up, which could lead to Fry getting more opportunities in the outfield.