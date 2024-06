Fry is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Among all players with at least 140 plate appearances, Fry leads the majors with a 1.092 OPS on the season, but he still hasn't quite seized hold of a full-time role in Cleveland. He'll be on the bench for the second time in three games while the Guardians go with Bo Naylor at catcher and Kyle Manzardo at designated hitter.