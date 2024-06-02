Fry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Fry will head to the bench after a stretch of six consecutive starts in which he slashed .333/.462/.667 with three extra-base hits, one stolen base, eight RBI and five runs. Five of his last six starts came in left field, but with Steven Kwan back from the injured list, Fry could end up seeing most of his opportunities at designated hitter moving forward. Kyle Manzardo represents Fry's primary competition for playing time at DH, but both will be on the bench Sunday while Jose Ramirez gets a day off from third base and but sticks in the starting nine in a non-defensive role.