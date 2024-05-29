Fry went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-7 win over the Rockies.

Fry has a pair of three-hits games over his last nine contests, going 13-for-26 (.500) with four homers, three steals and 11 RBI in that span. The utility man is on another level lately, though he's been strong throughout the campaign with a .357/.492/.622 slash line, seven homers, 23 RBI, 26 runs scored and four steals over 128 plate appearances. He's started three straight games in left field, but that avenue into the lineup will close when Steven Kwan (hamstring) returns from the injured list. Fry could compete for playing time with Kyle Manzardo at designated hitter or Bo Naylor at catcher given both of those players' struggles at the plate.