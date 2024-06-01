Fry went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

The homer was Fry's fourth in his last eight games. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a memorable May, going 23-for-60 (.383) with seven homers and 18 RBI over 21 contests for the month. He's slashing .352/.485/.629 with eight homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases over 40 games this season. Fry offers a right-handed option at multiple positions, though he's unlikely to be needed in left field as much with Steven Kwan back from a hamstring injury. Fry's bat has been hot enough to force a few tough decisions into manager Stephen Vogt's lineup choices moving forward.