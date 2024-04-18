Clase earned the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over Boston, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

It was an encouraging effort from Clase after he'd blown his previous two save opportunities. Despite his recent rough patch, the 26-year-old Clase has been excellent overall to start the year, allowing just one earned run through his first nine innings while striking out seven as he improves to 5-for-7 in save chances.