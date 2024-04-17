Clase (1-0) blew his second save of the season Tuesday, picking up the win in a 10-7 extra-innings victory over the Red Sox after giving up an unearned run on one hit in the 10th inning.

The right-hander couldn't stop the phantom runner from scoring after the Guardians had taken a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th, but they tacked on three more runs in the 11th to put the game away. Clase is 4-for-6 in converting save chances to begin the season, but that's been due to bad luck more than bad pitching -- he sports a 1.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB through eight innings, and his spot as Cleveland's closer is in no jeopardy.