Clase allowed a run on two hits in one inning during Sunday's win over the Yankees. He blew the save and did not strike out a batter.

Clase coughed up a run on a double by Anthony Volpe before the Guardians eventually won in the 10th inning. It was Clase's first blown save of the year after converting his first four chances. It was also the first run he allowed after beginning the season with a six-inning scoreless streak. This blown save won't impact his role in Cleveland's bullpen.