Clase tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Athletics on Saturday to pick up his sixth save of the season.

Asking Clase to preserve a three-run lead against the A's is about as easy as a save opportunity gets, but his fantasy managers will take it. Clase did give up a leadoff double to Ryan Noda in this one, but he quickly rebounded with a couple punchouts sandwiched around a groundout. The 26-year-old closer has been credited with two blown saves this season, but he's been charged with just one earned run and has a 9:0 K:BB over 10 frames.