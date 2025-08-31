MLB and the MLBPA announced Sunday that Clase will remain on non-disciplinary paid leave until further notice while MLB continues its sports-betting investigation.

The Guardians aren't planning on commenting further on Clase's status until the investigation concludes, but the reliever's locker at Progressive Field was cleared out nearly a month ago, which implies that the right-hander isn't expected to pitch again this season. Clase remains under club control through 2028, but whether he returns to the mound with the Guardians or another team down the road won't become clear until MLB releases the findings of its investigation.