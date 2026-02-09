default-cbs-image
Clase (personal) will remain on leave and is not permitted to report to spring training, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Both Clase and Luis L. Ortiz were placed on non-disciplinary paid leave last July amid allegations of sports gambling. The duo were then indicted in November related to an alleged scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games. There remains no timeline for a resolution in each case.

