Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Not permitted in camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clase (personal) will remain on leave and is not permitted to report to spring training, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Both Clase and Luis L. Ortiz were placed on non-disciplinary paid leave last July amid allegations of sports gambling. The duo were then indicted in November related to an alleged scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games. There remains no timeline for a resolution in each case.
More News
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Indicted on federal charges•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Leave extended•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Will remain on restricted list•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Locker cleared out•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Placed on leave in gambling probe•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Mixed results in doubleheader•