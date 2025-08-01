Clase's locker has been cleared out in the Guardians' clubhouse Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through Aug. 31 as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation, but his locker being cleared out could signal that the Guardians don't expect Clase to be back with the team this season. Teammate Luis L. Ortiz also had his locker cleared out Friday, as he is also on paid leave in the same gambling investigation. Clase's fall from grace has been quick after he finished third in AL Cy Young voting last season. It remains to be seen if he'll pitch again in the majors.