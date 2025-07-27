Clase (5-3) took a blown save and the loss by allowing three runs on a hit and two walks over one-third of an inning in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Royals. He then pitched a perfect inning to earn a save in the second game of the twin bill.

It's rare for a reliever to be called on to pitch twice in the same day, and perhaps even rarer for a second appearance to come after the type Clase had in the day game, when he threw just six of 15 pitches for strikes. He showed a strong ability to bounce back by locking down his 24th save in 29 chances with his outing in the nightcap. He's added a 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 47.1 innings over 48 appearances. While Clase has failed to match his dominance from 2024, he remains firmly entrenched as the Guardians' closer.