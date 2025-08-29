Clase is expected to remain on the restricted list and administrative leave for the remainder of the season as MLB continues its sports-betting investigation, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The news comes as no surprise, as Clase's locker at Progressive Field was cleared out at the beginning of the month. The right-hander has been away from the Guardians since late July and there's no word on when MLB's investigation could conclude. The reliever's future in baseball is very much in doubt.