The Guardians announced Monday that Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through Aug. 31 as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clase becomes the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on the restricted list in connection with the investigation, as right-hander Luis L. Ortiz previously went on leave earlier in this month. The 27-year-old righty has taken a step back statistically this season but has still performed as one of baseball's top closers, notching saves in 24 of 29 chances while logging a 3.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 47.1 innings. The 52-53 Guardians are 3.5 games behind for the final wild-card spot in the American League and may have considered moving Clase ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but his placement on non-disciplinary leave likely takes any potential deal off the table. While Clase is out for at least the next month, right-hander Cade Smith (3.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB in 44.2 innings) looks like the next man up for save chances in the Cleveland bullpen, though manager Stephen Vogt could opt for a committee approach at closer.