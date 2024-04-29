Clase (1-1) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing one unearned run on one hit in 0.1 innings of work.
After striking out Ozzie Albies to open up the bottom half of the 10th frame, Clase surrendered a walk-off base hit to Austin Riley to bring home the designated runner. The outing snapped a streak of six consecutive scoreless appearances (six innings) and three straight perfect innings. Still, Clase is tied for the sixth most saves in baseball (8).
