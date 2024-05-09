Clase (2-1) earned the extra-inning win Wednesday over the Tigers, striking out one without allowing a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning.

Clase was sharp in the 10th inning despite a fielder's choice and a wild pitch, and the Guardians completed their comeback on a walk-off Brayan Rocchio single in the bottom of the frame. This outing extended Clase's scoreless streak to five innings, and he's gone 12.1 innings without giving up an earned run. The closer is 11-for-13 in save chances while pitching to a 0.47 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 20:1 K:BB through 19.1 innings on the year.