Clase picked up the save Friday against Minnesota. He pitched a clean inning with one strikeout.

Clase required only 13 pitches to retire the side in order for the save Friday night. The 26-year-old closer is riding a streak of eight straight scoreless appearances, allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts and five saves over eight innings. Clase remains among the game's most elite closers, sporting a 0.42 ERA over 22.1 innings this season.