Clase allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and earned a save over the Angels on Sunday.

Clase worked around a two-out single to close out the 5-4 victory and pick up his 17th save of the year. He's gone 20.1 straight innings without allowing an earned run and he's converted 13 of his last 14 save chances. Clase's ERA is down to a ridiculous 0.33 with a 26:2 K:BB through 27.1 frames.