Clase walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 19th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Royals.

It didn't look like Clase would even get a save chance when the Guardians fell behind 5-0 early, but the right-hander had little trouble securing the comeback victory. Clase is tied for the league lead in saves with the Cardinals' Ryan Helsley, and the Cleveland closer hasn't given up an earned run since April 14 en route to a sparkling 0.30 ERA and 0,63 WHIP through 30.1 innings with a 31:3 K:BB.