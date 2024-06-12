Clase gave up a run on two hits and struck out two in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Reds.

He made things interesting with two outs in the ninth, allowing an RBI single to Jonathan India and then plunking Blake Dunn to bring the winning run to the plate, but Clase got TJ Friedl to line out to Brayan Rocchio to end the threat. The right-hander has converted seven straight save chances, putting him one ahead of the Yankees' Clay Holmes for the AL lead in the category, and despite getting tagged for runs in each of his last two appearances, Clase sports a dazzling 0.84 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 34:3 K:BB through 32.1 innings on the season.